WATCH: Moo-ving story of the taxi passenger

We have all seen taxis on the road packed to capacity with both passengers and luggage, their roofs piled almost twice the height of the taxi with bags, furniture and sometimes even JoJo tanks.

In 2019, a 26-year-old taxi driver was arrested for piling 48 pupils into a minibus taxi. But, that wasn’t really novel to us – it’s something we often saw.

But, have you ever seen a cow – a full-grown cow – ride in a taxi?

Neither have we. We have seen chickens in cages being transported on the roofs of taxis, but after watching this video we can say, now we’ve seen it all.

Watch the video below:

Tweeps are unsure about where the video was taken,- some suggesting that it might have been in another country, while others are suggesting the cow might be a passenger’s lobola payment.

