The latest King Price ad pokes fun at the Covid-19 test – an event many South Africans have experienced since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country last year.

The insurance company says on their YouTube page that the aim of the ad was to lighten the mood and put a smile on South Africans’ faces.

And they hit the nail on the head.

Watch the ad below

