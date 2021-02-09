It’s been a very busy 2021, says Rasta as he’s run out of paint

It has been a busy year for artist Rasta (real name Lebani Sirenje) even though we’re just two months in 2021.

Rasta confided in his social media followers on Monday and told them he’s run out of paint, due to the number of portraits he’s had to complete in honour of our fallen public figures. So, Rasta is asking for donations.

“It’s been a very busy 2021 with us losing our beloved ones and public figures, as a result I’ve officially run out of paint. Please DM for donations,” he said.

Rasta, rated the best paint artist in South Africa according to his Twitter bio, asked for donations after sharing an incomplete painting of former president Jacob Zuma and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema’s tea meeting.

Before the Zuma and Malema painting, he paid tribute to late Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha and songstress Sibongile Khumalo, and received backlash, as usual.

Social media user@Kgabis1 said: “I find @RastaArtist‘s drawings degrading and demeaning especially the pics he draws of people that has passed on. The disturbing part is when they are also done in the presence of family members. Rasta wa tena,” while @Ndifungunjawuza said: “You are really being disrespectful.”

While some have been encouraging him to call it quits, his kind followers have asked for his banking details.

