WATCH: Aerial insanity in a chopper

Siyanda Ndlovu
A video of a chopper performing reckless manoeuvres at exceptionally low heights with a group of people looking on is doing the rounds on social media and provides for hair-raising viewing.

It is not confirmed where or when the incident took place, but onlookers can be seen commenting in Afrikaans on the dangerous flying.

In the video, the chopper is seen flying erratically and goes as far as touching the water surface of a small dam.

While helicopters are capable of flying at low altitudes and sideways, as this one does, the kind of low flying showed in the video would result in instability of the aircraft and a very high likelihood of the helicopter crashing.

ALSO READ: Five die as Netcare helicopter crashes in KZN

Helicopters can also fly sideways, as this one does, but this is a high-risk manoeuvre.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority  (CAA) is yet to comment on the video or the pilot’s behaviour and the danger posed to the onlookers.

