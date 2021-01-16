Eish! 16.1.2021 06:42 pm

WATCH: Eish, there’s a lion on my stoep

Polokwane Review
WATCH: Eish, there’s a lion on my stoep

David de Beer got more than he bargained for when he visited his father's Hoedspruit house to find some unwanted guests. Picture: David de Beer/Facebook

Hoedspruit resident, David de Beer recently found a pride of lions on his front porch and shared the videos on social media.

What would you do if you opened the door to your front porch and found a pride of lions hanging out?

Hoedspruit resident, David de Beer, recently found himself in a peculiar position when he opened the door to the porch at his father’s property at Leadwood Estate and found several lions lazing about.

Six lions can be seen in the video and one was also spotted in the boma area.

“So we arrive at my Father’s house (that’s for sale) on Leadwood Estate today only to find someone has already moved in,” De Beer said in a Facebook post.


WATCH: Military helicopter rescues Lochvaal family from flood

This article first appeared on Polokwane Review and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment WATCH: Military helicopter rescues Lochvaal family from flood

Africa Who is Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa’s longest serving leaders?

Motoring News Baby SUV boom: What SA buyers can expect in 2021

Gaming and Tech WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash

Business News Big fight about small business


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition