WATCH: SA man in US Capitol riot tells Americans ‘I don’t take instructions well’

South Africans have voiced their embarrassment on social media after a video of a man claiming to be a South African emerged.

The man, who does not name himself, was one of President Donald Trump’s supporters who marched to the US Capitol last week as Congress held a session to certify Joe Biden’s election win.

One Trump backer, in jeans and a baseball cap was pictured propping a leg up on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, where a threatening note had been left, as throngs of others climbed onto risers set up for Biden’s inauguration on 20 January, holding a banner that read: “We the people will bring DC to its knees/We have the power.”

The South African man said he was there to tell congressmen he was watching them.

He said: “Hi, I have a message, I’m here from South Africa. They say that all eyes are on Congress today. I’m here in person standing right in front of the Washington Monument and I want you to zoom in on my face and I’m gonna tell you I have a message for every one of you senators and every one of you congressmen out there; we’re watching! We’ve had enough, okay, we have had enough. The lamb is going to become the lion of Judah.

“We have had enough, don’t tell us what to do anymore. I don’t take instructions too well, in case you haven’t noticed. There’s a lot of pissed off people out here – the Lindsey Grahams, John Thune, Mitt Romney – all you bunch of Rhino assholes, we’re watching you today.”

The man has been criticised on social media for “embarrassing” the country.

This is not the first South African to be caught up in protests in other countries.

In 2019, during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, a South African woman got herself involved and begged the police and protesters to “just stop”.

The woman said she had moved to Hong Kong to move away from protests in South Africa and was devastated to realise that the place she had grown to love also experienced protests.

The sobbing woman said though she understood what the protesters were fighting for, things were not “supposed” to be like that.

She told AFP: “I came from South Africa to move away from this. South Africa has this. This is not the Hong Kong I’ve learned to love. Everybody in Hong Kong is so loveable and welcoming. To experience this hurts me.”

