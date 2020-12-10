WATCH: Man marries a sex doll after two-year relationship

Yuri Tolochko, a Kazakh actor and bodybuilder, has made international headlines after marrying his sex doll, Margo, following a two-year relationship.

Tolochko shared photos and a video of his big day on 25 November, with Margo dressed in a white gown and sporting pink hair for the special occasion, while the groom was decked out in a tuxedo.

Just like any other wedding, the couple had a first dance, with guests cheering on.

Watch the video of his big day below:

Tolochko has shared pictures of dates and holidays with with his doll wife, who has her own Instagram account with more than 100,000 followers.

As he makes international headlines, Tolochko said he is aware of the criticism on social media.

He said: “‘One day he may go too far’. What does this mean for you? I don’t accept things that are life-threatening. A person’s life is the most valuable thing to me. Everything else I consider acceptable.”

