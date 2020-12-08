WATCH: Man picks wrong day to rob woman in Parkhurst

A mugger pretending to be a jogger met his match after trying to rob a woman of her handbag in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, last week.

In video footage that emerged on Friday and has been circulating on social media, a man can be seen jogging behind an unsuspecting woman, when he takes advantage of the empty street and pounces on her.

But things didn’t go according to plan after people from surrounding houses responded to the woman’s screams and chased after him.

Arlin Visagie has been commended on social media for using his rugby skills to tackle the man.

“Thanks for sharing the video and message. The lady is fine. The attacker appeared in court this morning [last Friday]. I made the tackle and am feeling slightly peppered up but I’m glad we could get a criminal off the streets,” said Visagie on social media.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba responded: “This is what it means to #ActAsOne Flag of South Africa. Well done to the Parkhurst community for standing up against crime, and standing together to build safer communities.”

Watch the video below:

Well done to the Parkhurst community for apprehending that bloody thug. pic.twitter.com/YQ4HTuKGkn — Motho Montsho ???????? (@MothoMontsho) December 4, 2020

