Eish! 2.12.2020 09:41 am

‘Many players play these sequences,’ says National Lottery amid social media uproar

Citizen reporter
‘Many players play these sequences,’ says National Lottery amid social media uproar

For the first time in South African Lotto history, a set of consecutive winning numbers came up, including the PowerBall. They were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 - and the PowerBall, 10. Picture: National Lottery/Facebook

The National Lottery has called on its 20 new millionaires to check their tickets and claim their winnings.

South Africans had a field day on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning following the PowerBall draw, which the National Lottery said was “unexpected”.

For the first time in National Lottery history, a set of consecutive winning numbers came up, including the PowerBall. They were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – and the PowerBall, 10, and the jackpot prize of R119 million was up for grabs.

The massive jackpot, once divided up, means each winner walks away with R5 688 468.21.

Lotto has been the top trend on Twitter this morning, with South Africans questioning the sequence, despite the 20 people who became millionaires last night.

” 20 New multi-millionaires! Congratulations to tonight’s 20 winners of PowerBall draw. These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences. Could you be one of these winners? Check your tickets now,” said the National Lottery. But South Africans are still not convinced.

These were some of the reactions:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing

General Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall

MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder

Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition