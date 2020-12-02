‘Many players play these sequences,’ says National Lottery amid social media uproar

South Africans had a field day on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning following the PowerBall draw, which the National Lottery said was “unexpected”.

For the first time in National Lottery history, a set of consecutive winning numbers came up, including the PowerBall. They were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 – and the PowerBall, 10, and the jackpot prize of R119 million was up for grabs.

The massive jackpot, once divided up, means each winner walks away with R5 688 468.21.

Lotto has been the top trend on Twitter this morning, with South Africans questioning the sequence, despite the 20 people who became millionaires last night.

” 20 New multi-millionaires! Congratulations to tonight’s 20 winners of PowerBall draw. These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences. Could you be one of these winners? Check your tickets now,” said the National Lottery. But South Africans are still not convinced.

These were some of the reactions:

Even if I had a snake ???? and it told me to play those #LOTTO numbers, I would’ve said ‘Fokof Wena’ pic.twitter.com/sdV51g0RcZ — MANDLA-M ???????? (@MandlaMhlanga_) December 2, 2020

Why would 79 people pick 5.6.7.8.9 and NOT pick 10 as a Powerball? It’s confusing .#LOTTO pic.twitter.com/GorKxw7lD0 — Blink Of An Eye (@MMtengu) December 2, 2020

Can’t believe what Im seeing. How on earth would 20 people possibly get this right? #Lotto pic.twitter.com/TwuGbY5xg0 — Well Fed Slave (@Chopxion) December 2, 2020

I asked my 5 year old Lil bro for Lotto numbers and he was like 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and I didn’t bet them ???? I nearly had a heart attack when I saw those PowerBall numbers #PowerBall #Lotto pic.twitter.com/sYrwa3jmjH — Dragon ???????? (@DragonUmlilo) December 1, 2020

If I won this 5,6,7,8,9,10 jackpot I would have woke up at 5AM this morning, 6AM I’d be on the road, by 7 I would be at the liposuction offices to make an appointment for cosmetic surgery, 8 I’m out, 9AM I’m heading to sandton, by 10 I’m having a breakfast at sandton #LOTTO pic.twitter.com/2qaTVLPbg7 — I_Tete (@MrTete_Official) December 2, 2020

#LOTTO what you need to know about lotto, If the Jackpot is very high i don’t find winners, when the jackpot is low you get tones of winners… How to win lotto, play the same number for at least 5-8years and don’t change them, treat it like an investment. — ???????????????????????? ????℣???????????? ❁ ???????? and 1600 others (@MontelParis) December 2, 2020

We need 11,12,13,14,15 plus 16 in the next draw ???? #LOTTO pic.twitter.com/2AgKRoDPCP — Love story of Mpofu&Pravin (@Afriforeal2) December 2, 2020

I’m gonna play #LOTTO tonight. They will make us win to prove a point. pic.twitter.com/fMQ2R2Wqu9 — TJ Mahapa???????????? (@josemahapa) December 2, 2020

I feel sorry for the poor soul who chose 4,5,6,7,8,9. Imagine being so close yet so far from literal millions! ????#LOTTO pic.twitter.com/SEtbI8uloJ — Alex the Alexios (@the_alexios) December 2, 2020

