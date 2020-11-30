If your TV got stolen this weekend, call the PE police

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mount Road, Port Elizabeth, have called on anyone whose TV has been stolen to come forward and claim it.

This after they recovered a 43 inch TV, which they suspect was stolen.

According to Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, police responded to a complaint from the community of a suspicious man carrying a TV set and running in Newton Park in the early hours on Sunday morning.

“The members responded immediately and patrolled the area around Newton Park. The suspect was spotted in William Moffet Drive and as soon as he saw the police vehicle, he dropped the television and ran into the bushes. The members called for assistance from the K9 unit but were unable to trace the suspect.”

The suspected stolen television was handed in at Mount Road police station.

Police are urging anyone whose premises was broken into during the weekend and if a television set was taken, to contact SAPS Mount Road on 041 394 6316.

The claimant must provide proof that the television belongs to him/her.

