EFF will conduct door-to-door campaign in Brackenfell if beret is not returned

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for a resident of Brackenfell to return a beret he allegedly took during of their protests outside Brackenfell High School.

The Party has been staging protests there after reports that parents hosted a matric party only attended by white pupils. The community has insisted the party was open to all.

Violence erupted between community members and EFF members, and the beret was taken amid the chaos.

Now the EFF is calling on the man who allegedly took the beret to return it or the EFF will embark on a door-to-door campaign to search for their “sacred revolutionary Beret.”

“We further reiterate the call for the terrorist Johann Spies to return the beret of the EFF, or the EFF will conduct a door-to-door campaign in Brackenfell to retrieve our symbolic mark of resistance ourselves.”

In a statement, the party extended its gratitude to its members who participated in a protest outside Brackenfell high School on Friday.

“In the face of deliberate attempts to undermine the program of the EFF, Fighters remained disciplined and militant, and dealt decisively with all forms of provocation.

“It was clear from the onset that no genuine engagement could be had with an arrogant police force that resolved that it will protect the interests of racists at all costs. Despite the presence of racist whites, who were armed around Brackenfell High School, it was the black skin that once again was an invitation to violence to South African Police Services (SAPS).

“Despite this, and countless stun grenades and rubber bullets unleashed on our members, the committed forces of the EFF refused to retreat. For this defiant spirit in the face of a state that exists to protect a white-minority, we commend our members,” it said.

