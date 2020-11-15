Eish! 15.11.2020 09:18 am

Find Senzo Meyiwa killers first before Bushiri – Twitter drags Mbalula

Citizen reporter
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula arrives at the state funeral of Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, Johannesburg 29 July 2020. Picture: GCIS

Twitter has not forgotten the time when Mbalula was police minister in 2017 when he promised the nation he would find the former Bafana Bafana captain killers.

Social media is still abuzz after Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri left the country for Malawi breaching his bail conditions.

With Bushiri the much talked about topic on Twitter on Saturday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula thought it would be perfect time to express his views too.  Simply tweeting: “We will find Bushiri.”


Bushiri confirmed on Saturday that he and his wife Mary are in Malawi. He said the reason they fleed the country because they feared for their safety.

The couple was granted bail of R200,000 each and one of the bail conditions was to not leave the country. They are accused of theft, money laundering, and fraud.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri confirms he is in Malawi, fears for his life

Senzo Meyiwa was killed was shot and killed during an alleged armed robbery at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Tweeps had not forgotten the time when Mbalula was police minister in 2017 when he promised the nation he would find the former Bafana Bafana captain killers.



Mbalula further tweeted: “This country is not a banana republic, Bushiri must get this in his head we will bring him in this country to account. We dont need a love letter from him.”

