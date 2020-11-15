Find Senzo Meyiwa killers first before Bushiri – Twitter drags Mbalula

Social media is still abuzz after Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri left the country for Malawi breaching his bail conditions.

With Bushiri the much talked about topic on Twitter on Saturday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula thought it would be perfect time to express his views too. Simply tweeting: “We will find Bushiri.”

We will find bushiri pic.twitter.com/0jiPFo53d3 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) November 14, 2020





Bushiri confirmed on Saturday that he and his wife Mary are in Malawi. He said the reason they fleed the country because they feared for their safety.

The couple was granted bail of R200,000 each and one of the bail conditions was to not leave the country. They are accused of theft, money laundering, and fraud.

Senzo Meyiwa was killed was shot and killed during an alleged armed robbery at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Tweeps had not forgotten the time when Mbalula was police minister in 2017 when he promised the nation he would find the former Bafana Bafana captain killers.

Imagine finding bushiri but not being to find Senzo Meyiwa’s killer here at home, you are are joke https://t.co/26FzOMAbQQ — Selala Tlouane (@SelalaTlouane5) November 14, 2020

You said the same thing about Senzo meyiwa’s killers when you were minister of police you cannot be trusted wena pic.twitter.com/tjkfcg6nF4 — Dumisani Sekalo (@TheGreatKhali95) November 15, 2020

When Senzo Meyiwa was murdered your friends said something along those lines pic.twitter.com/ibm6MZhth1 — Mnqobie???????? (@SMnqobie) November 14, 2020





You said the same thing about Senzo Meyiwa’s killers. You are just another loudhailer but dololo delivery https://t.co/VGYGOWQHlX — #MubiGang – 31/08???? (@SirEmanuelKing) November 15, 2020



Mbalula further tweeted: “This country is not a banana republic, Bushiri must get this in his head we will bring him in this country to account. We dont need a love letter from him.”

