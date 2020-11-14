Twitter ‘confirms’: Bushiri escape was an ‘international conspiracy’

South African Twitter had a field day on Saturday following the news of Shepherd Bushiri fleeing the country for Malawi.

The self-proclaimed pastor was out on bail of R200,000 and is facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

Coincidentally, President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted his Malawian counterpart Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday for a working visit.

When news surfaced that Chakwera’s homeward flight was delayed by several hours, twitterati ‘joined the dots’.

Off course, the speculation that the Malawian President helped the now fugitive pastor escape the country remains mere speculation.

But, that did not stop South Africans from making light of this “new information”. Luckily, Finance Mininister Tito Mboweni was able to bring some sanity to the thread.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera met President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday, here in South Africa. Today we hear about Pastor #Bushiri leaving SA. Is it a coincidence? You decide. pic.twitter.com/PgTStZj0gB — Sanele Sano Ngcobo???????? (@sanosanele) November 14, 2020

2 FACTS; 1) Yesterday Malawi’s president Lazarus Chakwera was in Pretoria visiting Ramaphosa 2) #Bushiri and his wife, who happen to stay in Pretoria, left yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lpQokjhlth — Tumelo Warona (@WaronaTumelo) November 14, 2020

The President of Malawi was in South Africa for a few days. After his meeting with Ramaphosa his flight was delayed for mysterious reasons. You can connect the dots. #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/EOM1OnXMau — Goolam (@goolammv) November 14, 2020

A whole Head of State smuggling a fugitive from justice? Tell me it’s fake news. Unbelievable! Must be fake. Has to be. People must not spread fake news. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 14, 2020



