Eish! 14.11.2020 03:36 pm

Twitter ‘confirms’: Bushiri escape was an ‘international conspiracy’

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Malawian President, Dr Lazarus Mccarthy Chakwera, during a working visit at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Tshwane on 13 November 2020. Picture: State House of Malawi

Coincidentally, President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted his Malawian counterpart Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday for a working visit.

South African Twitter had a field day on Saturday following the news of Shepherd Bushiri fleeing the country for Malawi.

The self-proclaimed pastor was out on bail of R200,000 and is facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

When news surfaced that Chakwera’s homeward flight was delayed by several hours, twitterati ‘joined the dots’.

ALSO READ: Justice Minister threatens Bushiri with extradition

Off course, the speculation that the Malawian President helped the now fugitive pastor escape the country remains mere speculation.

But, that did not stop South Africans from making light of this “new information”. Luckily, Finance Mininister Tito Mboweni was able to bring some sanity to the thread.


