UK congratulatory Biden note contained hidden Trump message

Boris Johnson's government is not expected to ask for any extension to the post-Brexit transition and so is on track to leave the single market and EU customs union on December 31. AFP/File/Tolga AKMEN

The British government on Tuesday blamed a “technical error” for an embarrassing gaffe in which Donald Trump’s faded-out name appeared in a congratulatory online statement to Joe Biden.

Sharp-eyed Twitter users spotted the words “Trump”, “the future” and “second term” faintly hidden in the graphic posted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official account to mark Biden’s election triumph.

“As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election,” said a Downing Street spokesman.

“A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.”

Johnson famously prepared two newspaper articles arguing for and against Britain’s departure from the European Union before leading the Brexit campaign in 2016.

Despite the error, Johnson on Tuesday became the first European leader to talk to Biden after his victory.

