VIDEO: Pro-surfer near great white shark attack captured on drone footage

An area drone has captured video footage of a pro-surfer in Australia chilling swimming centimetres away with a great white shark unknowingly.

The surfer, Matt Wilkinson, 32, paddling on his board in News South Wales, Australia says he only realised how close he was with the great white shark after he was shown the video, Sky News reported.

Wilkinson was not attacked by the great white, officials believe the reason he wasn’t may have been the overhead noise of the drone. Wilkinson told a local news station that he only heard the sound of its tail but looked back and saw nothing.

WATCH:



