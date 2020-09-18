WATCH: Car chase between SAPS motorbike, Ford ST and ‘stolen’ Nissan 1400

South Africans had a field day on social media on Friday following videos of a car chase between the South African Police Service Tactical Response Team’s helicopter, Ford ST, a motorbike and a white Nissan 1400.

The incident reportedly took place in Soshanguve along the R80 highway in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The car chase has given South Africans something to talk about, with some arguing the Nissan 1400 gave police a run for their money, while others argued police were just being cautious.

Just like the movies….

Criminals are everywhere

Well done to the @SAPoliceService in relentless pursuit.

Always be aware of your surroundings, fleeing criminals will drive recklessly in their attempts to escape. https://t.co/s6AfThfgdo — GTP Gauteng Traffic Police (@GTP_Traffstats) September 18, 2020

The driver eventually lost control over the vehicle and pulled off to the side of the road, most likely after SAPS took aim at the Nissan’s tyres. He can then be seen slowly emerging from the vehicle, surrounded by armed officers.

The chase goes on for some time before the driver loses control of the car and pull off on the side of the road while the officer on the motorbike continues shooting at the car.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele was not available for comment.

Watch video below shared by Anton Koen on Youtube:

In another incident on Thursday morning, two men who are suspected to be behind a spate of hijackings in Gauteng were fatally shot while two of their accomplices were injured following a shootout with police in Centurion, Tshwane.

Two police members were also shot and airlifted to hospital.

“Members of Gauteng Specific Crime Trio Team had been following and keeping close observation on the suspects when they spotted the suspects in Centurion driving a black BMW 135i. Police intercepted the suspects’ vehicle and the suspects allegedly started firing shots at the police, who then returned fire. Two suspects were killed while the other two were taken to hospital under police guard,” said the SAPS in a statement.

Police seized two rifles and a pistol, as well as the suspect’s vehicle which has since been confirmed as having been hijacked in Honeydew, Johannesburg, in July this year.

The suspects will be charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of hijacked vehicle. More charges may be added pending further investigation.

Gauteng Commissioner of police Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the relentless efforts of the investigating team that continues to work hard on decreasing the volumes of hijackings where often victims are violently injured or killed. At the same time, General Mawela also issued a stern warning to criminals that police will intensify efforts to ensure that the space they operate in is squeezed to the minimum.

Mawela has wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

