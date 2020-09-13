We need to talk about Rasta

The self-proclaimed “best paint artist in S.A.” has done it again.

The artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, once again has South Africans on social media questioning their own eyesight with his painting of whom was meant to be murdered actress Thandeka Mdeliswa.

RIP Thandeka, another GBV case lost ???? pic.twitter.com/EBedzE9pvV — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) September 13, 2020

As is usually the case with Rasta’s paintings, the responses ranged from those accusing him of wasting paint, some questioning whether he is a troll, to those suggesting he find another hobby as his constant artistic gaffes might get in trouble with the likes of the EFF.

Yazz…..you love forcing things Rasta,find another hobby sell weed my brother, this painting thing is not for u,becoz you’ll draw someone who doesn’t tolerate nonsense and it will end in tears I tell you!!! pic.twitter.com/s4eYKyiCSE — Thato™© (@Thato_Rachidi) September 13, 2020

At this rate I’m convinced that you do this on purpose pic.twitter.com/HQJ9EDxfII — 3 Days (@Monaheng_21) September 13, 2020

He needs a warm klap uyadelela and he thinks it’s funny. He hasn’t messed with the right family. — DHC- XhosaQueen (@Dolly_h1) September 13, 2020

Rasta is, of course, no stranger to controversy. One of his recent paintings even drew international attention, when it appeared that he had painted Teddy Pendergrass in a Black Panther costume, following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Apologise and say you meant to say Teddy Pendergrass — #IAmPride (@alexsimanga) September 3, 2020

This looks like a Sbusiso from Tembisa — Gabrielle K.???? (@Gabbie_Kamo12) September 3, 2020

Grootman, emanyana. This is a young Teddy Pendergrass mos. — Dichaba (@Dichaba_) September 3, 2020

That Bra Biza from Stokvel pic.twitter.com/FvlXymCO2v — Roc ????????‍♂️???? (@RocWorldwide) September 3, 2020

I see Lionel Richie though ???? — TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) September 3, 2020

Whether he is simply trolling or not, no one can deny that Rasta has become one of the most talked about artists in the country, boasting a follower count that would make most influencers green with envy.

