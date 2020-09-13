Eish! 13.9.2020 01:27 pm

We need to talk about Rasta

Rasta has managed to be the talk of the town again. Picture: Twitter/@RastaArtist

Is he doing it on purpose, or are these really the extent of his skills?

The self-proclaimed “best paint artist in S.A.” has done it again.

The artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, once again has South Africans on social media questioning their own eyesight with his painting of whom was meant to be murdered actress Thandeka Mdeliswa.

As is usually the case with Rasta’s paintings, the responses ranged from those accusing him of wasting paint, some questioning whether he is a troll, to those suggesting he find another hobby as his constant artistic gaffes might get in trouble with the likes of the EFF.

Rasta is, of course, no stranger to controversy. One of his recent paintings even drew international attention, when it appeared that he had painted Teddy Pendergrass in a Black Panther costume, following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Whether he is simply trolling or not, no one can deny that Rasta has become one of the most talked about artists in the country, boasting a follower count that would make most influencers green with envy.

