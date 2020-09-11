WATCH: Farmer calls meeting with his farm animals over maize

The habit of all and sundry calling meetings with “all interested parties” or “all stakeholders” to discuss “issues of mutual importance” in an effort to “resolve differences” seems to have also found a place on a farm in what appears to be KwaZulu-Natal.

In a heart-warming video, a farmer can be seen addressing his farm animals, who have gathered around to hear him speak. The animals can be seen paying rapt attention to what he has to say – with two chickens in particular hanging onto his every word.

“We are in a meeting,” the farmer says as he starts addressing the animals.

“I’m here to tell you that I haven’t prepared your maize yet. I hope you can all understand,” he says as a few goats shuffle closer to him.

“I will go to Stanger and when I come back I will come back with it and give it to you. Right now – I came home late and I have nothing on hand but I will be back at around one [o’clock],” the farmer explains.

One can only hope that he defused a potentially volatile situation and prevented a farmyard battle, and that the animals accepted his heartfelt and honest explanation of why he didn’t have food available for them at that moment.

Atleast he’s informing the guys he didn’t keep them waiting — Avela Melanin ❤️ (@AvelaMelanin) September 2, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.