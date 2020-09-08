WATCH: ‘Granny’ pulls pistol on EFF supporters, gets arrested

A 52-year-old woman was arrested in a mall in Walmer, Port Elizabeth on Tuesday after she pointed a pistol at EFF members protesting in front of a Clicks store.

A number of EFF supporters were also arrested after the altercation.

The gun-toting granny and a friend were apparently shopping at the mall when they were accosted by rowdy protesters. Without hesitation, one of the women took a pistol out of her handbag and pointed it at one of the protesters.

Walmer Park in Port Elizabeth. The EFF threatened and intimidated these old ladies wanting to exercise their democratic right to freedom of movement and freedom of association. Security had to escort the old ladies out of the shopping centre. Court Interdict ignored. pic.twitter.com/e2eRxiiEzV — Renaldo “Ngamla” Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) September 8, 2020

The middle-aged woman was later released and her handgun was returned to her. The EFF supporters were also released.

The incident is a timely reminder that gender-based violence can never be tolerated in South Africa, Gun Owners South Africa (Gosa) chairperson Paul Oxley said.

“This is exactly why little old ladies should have firearms,” he said.

Oxley added that Gosa is aware of a video circulating on social media in what appears to be two elderly women being threatened and intimidated by members of the EFF.

Walmer Park Shopping Centre in PE responds to firearm incident outside Clicks. Pics: EFF Nelson Mandela Bayhttps://t.co/3ZuvGS8azN pic.twitter.com/rqScsLsTsY — AlgoaFMNews (@AlgoaFMNews) September 8, 2020

“We do not at this stage know the exact details of the situation, but can clearly see that the two elderly women were not being aggressive in their actions until one of the ladies was aggressively approached by a young male, much larger than her, who tried to assault her.

“The elderly woman then drew her firearm to defend herself, she did not shoot. But the attacker quickly backed off. It certainly appears to us that she felt cornered or threatened.

“Defensive gun use does not only entail shooting. The mere production of a firearm often defuses the situation timeously,” he added.

“Crimes against the elderly and violence against women is despicable and cannot be tolerated in South Africa. It doesn’t matter by who it’s being perpetrated. There is absolutely no excuse for it.

“A defensive situation such as we saw in Walmer in Port Elizabeth today is exactly why litlle old ladies should have firearms,” Oxley concluded.

All the people involved in the altercation were arrested and taken to the Walmer Park Police Station, said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

At the police station, both parties refused to lay criminal charges against each other, Janse van Rensburg said.

She said the 52-year-old woman, who pointed the firearm, was the lawful owner of the weapon.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire.

