WATCH: This witness’s reaction during a gunfight is epic

In what appears to be a volatile gunfight between four armed men and unknown assailants, one man’s reaction to the fierce exchange of gunfire has social media users wondering if the calm witness is having a delayed reaction to the fact that rapid gunfire is happening only a few metres away from him.

In the footage one witness holding a sack of oranges and a parcel, is seen walking to a vehicle and calmly closing the vehicle’s doors as a rapid gunfire exchange takes place metres away.

The red sweater-wearing witness can be seen calmly looking at the four men apparently exchanging fire with unknown assailants.

Details of the other assailants remain unclear, with more information expected from police on the incident, allegedly in Mamelodi.

The footage shows about four men in a hurry, exchanging fire with unidentified suspects.

More details of the shooting will be provided once available.

Posted by Tshepiso Mabena on Monday, 31 August 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.