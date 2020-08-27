WATCH: Zondo frustrated by ‘I don’t knows’ and ‘I don’t remembers’ from witness Vuyisile Ndzeku

“I don’t know… I don’t remember,” were some of the frustrating answers Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was forced to battle past during the testimony of Vuyisile Ndzeku, who appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture with hopes he would shed light on dodgy R1-billion tender allegations between Swissport South Africa and SA Airways.

The tedious testimony from the current director of Swissport SA, saw him admitting that he could not even remember when he got married.

The director’s testimony, clearly amusing, saw even Zondo frustratingly amused by Ndzeku’s apparent amnesia.

Ndzeku dodged and dove past a plethora of allegations but conceded that his daughter knew nothing about aviation.

“Tell me something, you know something,” a frustrated Zondo pleaded, to which Ndzeku responded to with a charismatic: “I don’t remember.”

The commission heard how payment of R28 million was made from the company’s account into JM Aviation with Ndzeku subsequently allegedly receiving R2.5 million from that deal.

Yi film shame.. Corruption iyabagezisa abantu ngemali yeTax yethu pic.twitter.com/HTfhOsgeRw — Dumi (@Babigwan) August 26, 2020

