WATCH: Zondo frustrated by ‘I don’t knows’ and ‘I don’t remembers’ from witness Vuyisile Ndzeku

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. ANA file image.

The tedious testimony from the director of Swissport SA saw him admitting that he could not even remember when he got married.

“I don’t know… I don’t remember,” were some of the frustrating answers Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was forced to battle past during the testimony of Vuyisile Ndzeku, who appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture with hopes he would shed light on dodgy R1-billion tender allegations between Swissport South Africa and SA Airways.

The director’s testimony, clearly amusing, saw even Zondo frustratingly amused by Ndzeku’s apparent amnesia.

Ndzeku dodged and dove past a plethora of allegations but conceded that his daughter knew nothing about aviation.

“Tell me something, you know something,” a frustrated Zondo pleaded, to which Ndzeku responded to with a charismatic: “I don’t remember.”

The commission heard how payment of R28 million was made from the company’s account into JM Aviation with Ndzeku subsequently allegedly receiving  R2.5 million from that deal.

