WATCH: Beer truck loses its load on day 1 of #TheReturnOfAlcohol

Gopolang Moloko
A truck lost its load following an accident in Krugersdorp.

Details of the accident remain sparse, but locals in Krugersdorp welcomed the find.

Shocking footage of a truck which has lost its load has surfaced showing a chaotic scene of looters targeting a truck.

The video’s caption suggests the incident happened on Frederick Cooper Road in Krugersdorp.

Cases of beer can be seen being stolen from the truck as locals pounce like vultures on the first-day that alcohol returned to outlets for sale.

This follows an announcement from government that alcohol can now be sold from Monday to Thursday.

