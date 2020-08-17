WATCH: ‘Jerusalema’ dance fever hits Mboweni and family

Just as the social media streets were still recovering from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s cooking skills, he gave us something else to talk about.

Mboweni took to social media on Sunday evening before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to share a video of himself dancing in his kitchen with his “boys”.

If it was not for the caption on the video and the song playing in the background – Master KG’s Jerusalema– it might have been difficult for the viewers to know the minister was taking part in the global Jerusalema dance challenge.

“Jerusalema. The sound is here! With my boys!! We tried! Level 2,” said Mboweni.

The video has been widely shared and commented on by people who commended the minister for having fun with his family, while others “advised” him to refrain from dancing.

“I nearly said you should just stick to cooking but I remembered you cooked four pieces of chicken with 4Lt water and 4kg garlic,” said Sizwe Mabona, while Ricardo Mackenzie said: “You a good dancer Minister but when the camera was going towards that pots I just said “father gawd don’t let them open the pots.” (The chicken soup masquerading as a stew still haunts me.) Lovely song, lovely vibe.”

Watch the video below:

Jerusalema. The sound is here! With my boys!! We tried! Level 2!???????????????? pic.twitter.com/iRmyGRjVtz — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 16, 2020

The minister shocked social media on Friday after documenting his cooking skills with four pieces of chicken, more garlic, tomatoes, onions and carrots than he needed.

He said before drowning the four pieces: “So it is Friday evening. Trying to think about what to prepare for dinner. Maybe some slow-cooked chicken pieces or boiled and then roasted? It’s Friday !!”

There is progress but also this mess!! I hate cleaning up! Finished product after two hours. Later.???????? pic.twitter.com/upcvatRTv9 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 14, 2020

Then garlic was introduced. ????. its going well though. pic.twitter.com/5sz31CvWLN — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 14, 2020

Done. Mission accomplished. Simple but very tasty. And economic. pic.twitter.com/KSatg9r8CW — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 14, 2020

