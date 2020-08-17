Eish! 17.8.2020 04:00 pm

WATCH: ‘Jerusalema’ dance fever hits Mboweni and family

Citizen reporter

The minister has posted two videos of his dance moves, which some people say should remain behind closed doors.

Just as the social media streets were still recovering from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s cooking skills, he gave us something else to talk about.

Mboweni took to social media on Sunday evening before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to share a video of himself dancing in his kitchen with his “boys”.

If it was not for the caption on the video and the song playing in the background – Master KG’s Jerusalema– it might have been difficult for the viewers to know the minister was taking part in the global Jerusalema dance challenge.

Jerusalema. The sound is here! With my boys!! We tried! Level 2,” said Mboweni.

The video has been widely shared and commented on by people who commended the minister for having fun with his family, while others “advised” him to refrain from dancing.

“I nearly said you should just stick to cooking but I remembered you cooked four pieces of chicken with 4Lt water and 4kg garlic,” said Sizwe Mabona, while Ricardo Mackenzie said: “You a good dancer Minister but when the camera was going towards that pots I just said “father gawd don’t let them open the pots.” (The chicken soup masquerading as a stew still haunts me.) Lovely song, lovely vibe.”

Watch the video below:

The minister shocked social media on Friday after documenting his cooking skills with four pieces of chicken, more garlic, tomatoes, onions and carrots than he needed.

He said before drowning the four pieces: “So it is Friday evening. Trying to think about what to prepare for dinner. Maybe some slow-cooked chicken pieces or boiled and then roasted? It’s Friday !!”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Expert tips on how artists can avoid bad business deals 12.8.2020
Master KG leaves fans in disbelief after revealing his age 12.8.2020
Mboweni gives municipalities an extension to submit financial statements 7.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: NCCC to brief SA on Level 2 regulations

General Daily news update: Load shedding looms, Covid-19 stats, Marikana massacre remembered and ANC backs Ramaphosa

Covid-19 It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

Covid-19 Don’t be confused, Level 2 officially starts on Tuesday morning


today in print

Read Today's edition