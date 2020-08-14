Eish! 14.8.2020 07:49 am

Michael Jordan’s sneakers sell for more than R10 million, new record

AFP
Michael Jordan’s sneakers sell for more than R10 million, new record

A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend's shoes. AFP/File/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000 (R10.7 million), Christie’s auction house said Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes.

The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.

“This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s — which organized the auction with Stadium Goods.

Jordan racked up 30 points while wearing the size 13.5 shoes, which are in the red and black colors of his Chicago Bulls team.

Though the sale broke the record set in May when a pair of Air Jordan 1’s sold for $560,000, the new auction landed below the estimated range of $650,000 and $850,000.

The record setting sales highlight the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of “The Last Dance,” an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

It also confirms that the lowly sneaker now has a place of pride in the world of wealthy collectors alongside more traditional collectibles.

Related Stories
How much will you pay for NBA legend Michael Jordan’s shoes? 31.7.2020
Jordan memorabilia soar in value amid ‘Last Dance’ nostalgia 17.5.2020
ESPN announces two new ’30 for 30′ doccies on Bruce Lee and Lance Armstrong 6.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe

Eish! WATCH: Dad spends hours unlocking bathroom door after kids shut it with ironing board


today in print

Read Today's edition