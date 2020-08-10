Eish! 10.8.2020 09:17 am

Canadian brewer apologises for naming beer ‘pubic hair’ instead of ‘feather’ in Maori

AFP
Canadian brewer apologises for naming beer ‘pubic hair’ instead of ‘feather’ in Maori

'Huruhuru' was more commonly used in Te Reo Maori to refer to pubic hair. The brewery has since apologised. Photo: Hell's Basement Brewery

Hell’s Basement Brewery launched its Huruhuru (The Feather) New Zealand pale ale two years ago, using the Maori term they believed meant feather to reflect its light citrus taste for a summer brew.

A Canadian brewery has apologised for naming one of its beers after the Maori term for “pubic hair”, and not “feather” as it had intended, CBC reported.

Hell’s Basement Brewery in Alberta province launched its Huruhuru (The Feather) New Zealand pale ale two years ago, using the Maori term they believed meant feather to reflect its light citrus taste for a summer brew.

But earlier this week Maori former TV personality Te Hamua Nikora posted a Facebook video to explain “huruhuru” was more commonly used in Te Reo Maori to refer to pubic hair, and said it would have been prudent and respectful to have consulted an expert on the language.

Brewery founder Mike Patriquin said they did not intend to offend anyone.

“We acknowledge that we did not consider the commonplace use of the term huruhuru as a reference to pubic hair, and that consultation with a Maori representative would have been a better reference than online dictionaries,” he said in a statement to CBC.

“We wish to make especially clear that it was not our intent to infringe upon, appropriate, or offend the Maori culture or people in any way; to those who feel disrespected, we apologise.”

Patriquin said the brewery intended to rename the offending brew.

Nikora has also called out a leather shop in the New Zealand capital Wellington, which was also named Huruhuru.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Better get your pineapples before they sell out 13.7.2020
Craft beer industry faces uncertain future 10.7.2020
Nine killed by homemade brews in Eastern Cape 25.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


today in print

Read Today's edition