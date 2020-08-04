Eish! 4.8.2020 02:29 pm

WATCH: Police probe bizarre case of man found buried waist-deep for two days at graveyard

Gopolang Moloko
Picture: iStock

A police spokesperson said the victim was assaulted and his feet bound by shoelaces.

Questions around the rescue of a man found buried waist-deep at a graveyard in Klipspruit West, Soweto, have left police boggled at the strange case.

The 31-year-old man was found on Monday buried waist-deep in a Soweto grave after spending two days in the Avalon Cemetery graveyard in Soweto since August 1.

He was found around 11am on Monday morning after police responded to a call from a security guard who found the man buried to his waist.

Circumstances surrounding the suspected burial attempt are still unclear however police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the man had apparently been screaming for help for two days. He said the man claimed to have been buried since Saturday.

Medics were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Fielding speculation that the man was buried for allegedly attempting to steal a coffin, Masondo said police were probing the incident but would not confirm speculation as there were still no witnesses to corroborate any claims.

The man was in hospital for treatment and police would still probe for more details behind the burial attempt to gain more clarity.

Masondo said the victim was assaulted and his feet bound by shoelaces. A grave was apparently dug for the victim with his lower body buried.

Why the man could not dig himself out of the grave, and how no one heard the man’s screams on Sunday are some of the questions police hope to address.

Masondo told The Citizen that more details would be provided on the matter, once the man had received the necessary medical attention.

