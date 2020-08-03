WATCH: TB Joshua prays the Covid-19 away

Nigerian prophet TB Joshua claims to have “healed” several Covid-19 positive patients being kept at an Isolation Centre in Honduras, Central America during Sunday’s virtual church service,

A video posted to Emmanuel TV’s YouTube Channel on Sunday shows TB Joshua virtually praying for bedridden patients on oxygen tanks.

Hospital staff in personal protective equipment can also be seen taking care of the patients.

“There is power in the blood. There is forgiveness in the blood. Distance is not a barrier. Where can we go from God’s presence? Distance is not a barrier because He is Spirit. Let’s open our heart because out heart is a point of contact for the Holy Spirit. Ask for forgiveness. Ask Jesus to forgive you. By the power of the Holy Spirit – that affliction, that Covid-19, be flushed out,” proclaimed TB Joshua as he stretched out his hands towards the TV screens at the Emmanuel TV Studios in Lagos, Nigeria.

One of the patients began to vomit, while another urinated the “toxins” out of his body. Others can be seen jumping out of their beds and removing oxygen masks in celebration of their “healing”.

“I sensed the healing and delivering power of God. I felt my lungs fill up with air. I’m happy and I give all the glory to Jesus Christ. I’m no longer using the oxygen mask,” said Aracely, one of the Honduran patients, after the prayer.

“I couldn’t go to the toilet before but immediately after the prayer, I felt like rushing to the toilet. I passed out a lot of foul substance – that was the power of the prayer,” said another.

The prophet said the “miracles” were not meant to discourage people from seeking medical treatment as “good Christians are good citizens”.

“If you don’t believe in God with medicine, you cannot believe in God without medicine,” said the prophet.

Watch the video of the “miracle” below:

