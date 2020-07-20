WATCH: Nigerian official ‘faints’ while being questioned on alleged corruption

Nigerians were left in a state of shock after government official, Daniel Pondei, appeared to have fainted on live TV, reportedly while answering questions on his alleged mismanagement of funds.

Pondei, the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was being questioned by a committee in the House of Representatives on Monday. He said that the spending was justified, reports BBC Africa.

In a video circulating on social media, Pondei can be seen ‘dosing off’, while being questioned about the source of money to pay students who are receiving scholarships.

“We’re now in July, so you’re not expected to be spending money from budget 2019, it has expired. From where are going to spend this money? You say you are prepared to pay students who are on scholarship. Are you aware that every expenditure you made from the 31st of May to date are not,” one official asks a ‘fainting’ Pondei.

Other officials then realise he is not well and rush to revive him, with another official putting his fingers in Pondei’s mouth to stop him from chocking, reports say.

He was reportedly helped out of the auditorium by two men.

Watch video clips that have been circulating on social media:

