Burglars arrested after coming back for lawnmower hidden in bushes

Two suspects were arrested for house burglary in Moot, Pretoria, after they came back to collect a lawnmower they had allegedly stolen and hid in the bushes.

“They were quite surprised when they came back to ‘collect their prize’ after a night of committing burglary and theft in the area,” said Pretoria Moot police spokesperson Captain Anton Breedt.

Breedt said the drama started after police were called to a housebreaking in the early hours of Friday, after the owner of the house in 15th Avenue, Dearness was woken by her house alarm.

“She soon realised that she has fallen victim of housebreaking after seeing her dining room window broken and her laptop missing from the table,” he said.

“After the case was opened, other interested parties, such as patrollers from the community police forum (CPF) and local security joined in the search for the suspects.”

He said they then found a lawnmower hidden in some bushes.

“They were convinced the suspects would return and they monitored the home where the equipment was hidden,” he said.

“Soon, four men travelling in a white Bantam bakkie were spotted driving up to the home. When they stopped at the house, they were surprised when they were approached by a CPF patroller.”

Breedt said two of the suspects were arrested and two managed to flee the scene.

He said the two suspects, thought to be in their early 30s, were found with gardening and electric tools, a gazebo and clothing.

“After searching the vehicle police also found a replica of a 9mm gas pistol,” he said. “The suspects were placed under arrest for being in the possession of an unlicensed firearm and suspected stolen goods.” He said police would look into whether the suspects may be linked to recent thefts and housebreakings in the area. “Police would like to appeal to members of the public who can identify any of the stolen goods to contact the Pretoria Moot police station,” he said. Pretoria Moot police station commander Colonel Hlengeni Giben Mashaba applauded the teamwork and assistance of the community in the incident. He urged the community to continue reporting any suspicious-looking persons or vehicles. This article first appeared on Rekord Moot and was republished with permission.

