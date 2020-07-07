Eish! 7.7.2020 12:00 pm

WATCH: Pregnant lady shows up at baby shower planned by her man for his baby mama

Parenty staff writer
WATCH: Pregnant lady shows up at baby shower planned by her man for his baby mama

Twitter

Her bae planned a baby shower for his chick, but his pregnant side chick showed up, and she was pissed.

What started off as a beautiful baby shower with loved ones soon turned into a disaster. No one was prepared for an angry and highly pregnant woman who is apparently the dad’s side chick.

She went on a wild rampage, destroying and slapping everything in sight.

She was prepared for this, as she pitched with her friend dressed in “Thicker than a Snickers” shorts.

The bae? He ran.

Watch the full video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Olwethu Leshabane hosts the mother of all baby showers in celebration of her birthday 6.7.2020
Four tips on hosting a virtual baby shower 22.5.2020
7 stunning local venues to host your baby shower 30.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 