WATCH: Pregnant lady shows up at baby shower planned by her man for his baby mama

What started off as a beautiful baby shower with loved ones soon turned into a disaster. No one was prepared for an angry and highly pregnant woman who is apparently the dad’s side chick.
She went on a wild rampage, destroying and slapping everything in sight.
She was prepared for this, as she pitched with her friend dressed in “Thicker than a Snickers” shorts.
The bae? He ran.
Watch the full video below:
Apparently this man throws a baby shower for his baby mama.
And then ???? boom
Another baby mama shows up and turns things up????
Men are what again?????? pic.twitter.com/qAj0Y3B9eW
— Amie torii❤️ (@amietorii) July 3, 2020
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.