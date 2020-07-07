WATCH: Pregnant lady shows up at baby shower planned by her man for his baby mama

What started off as a beautiful baby shower with loved ones soon turned into a disaster. No one was prepared for an angry and highly pregnant woman who is apparently the dad’s side chick.

She went on a wild rampage, destroying and slapping everything in sight.

She was prepared for this, as she pitched with her friend dressed in “Thicker than a Snickers” shorts.

The bae? He ran.

Watch the full video below:

Apparently this man throws a baby shower for his baby mama.

And then ???? boom

Another baby mama shows up and turns things up???? Men are what again?????? pic.twitter.com/qAj0Y3B9eW — Amie torii❤️ (@amietorii) July 3, 2020

