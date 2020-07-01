Robbers threaten elderly with steel pipe but flee when faced with toy gun

Three suspects broke into a home at Lodeyko, Springs, on Monday afternoon, says Springs police spokesperson Capt Johannes Ramphora.

Upon entry into the house, one of the suspects threatened an 82-year-old woman with a steel pipe, who screamed out to her 56-year-old son.

The son rushed to her aid and saw the second suspect unplugging the TV.

“It was at that point the other resident in the house, a 92-year-old woman, screamed for help, which scared the suspect into dropping the TV and running outside,” said Ramphora.

The woman’s son threatened to shoot the remaining suspects and chased them outside with his plastic toy gun.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Nissan.

The 56-year-old noticed his two cellphones were missing following the incident.

This article first appeared on African Reporter and has been republished with permission.

