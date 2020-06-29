Accidents 29.6.2020 09:37 am

R1m luxury car driven into tree, police investigating

Citizen reporter
R1m luxury car driven into tree, police investigating

Credit: Arrive Alive/Twitter

Metro police are investigating after a second vehicle apparently fled the scene.

According to Arrive Alive, a 26-year-old man has been injured after a collision forced the Ford Mustang he was driving into a tree on the side of the road on Saturday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Barry Marais and Jubilee roads in Boksburg.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at 5.19pm to find the driver walking around on the scene. He was found to have suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a private hospital in the area for further care.

“The second vehicle involved allegedly fled the scene,” said a statement.

Metro police arrived at the scene to carry out further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
One dead, close to 30 injured in two taxi accidents 27.6.2020
Ex-F1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi seriously injured in crash 20.6.2020
Woman, 72, killed by an alleged drunk driver, cautioned youth about driving while drunk 3.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mbalula condemns Santaco’s decision over full taxi loads

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Gauteng’s surge is here, says Health department

Entertainment Hey, You! Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

Covid-19 Worldwide virus infections now top 10 million

Business News Santaco, Mbalula lock horns – taxis ‘will operate at 100% capacity’ from Monday


today in print

Read Today's edition