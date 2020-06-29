R1m luxury car driven into tree, police investigating

According to Arrive Alive, a 26-year-old man has been injured after a collision forced the Ford Mustang he was driving into a tree on the side of the road on Saturday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Barry Marais and Jubilee roads in Boksburg.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at 5.19pm to find the driver walking around on the scene. He was found to have suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a private hospital in the area for further care.

“The second vehicle involved allegedly fled the scene,” said a statement.

Metro police arrived at the scene to carry out further investigations.

