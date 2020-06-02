Drive-through strip joint opens to help entertainers during lockdown

While the lockdown has crippled many businesses, forcing most to change or modify their business models to survive financially, what’s believed to be SA’s first drive-through strip club, Candy’s, has opened its doors in Welmer, Port Elizabeth, to help adult entertainers.

The drive-through offers shows while selling takeaway drinks and snacks.

The strip club, which launched a new online site as it opened its doors on Monday, charges per view and per chat for shows.

During drive-through shows, performers strip but now do so wearing face masks and gloves. The performers perform on outdoor stages in a closed off area which drivers – who have had their temperatures checked, can park next to.

The business has also adapted to allow entertainers to work from home during the lockdown, until clubs, bars and restaurants reopen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.