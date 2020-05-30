Eish! 30.5.2020 06:24 pm

Go easy on the bottle, warns Mbalula as June 1 nears

Citizen reporter
Fikile Mbalula. Image: @fikilembalula/Twitter

Ramaphosa’s announcement of the move to level 3 of the lockdown regulations on June 1 brings with it the opening of most economic sectors.

A stern warning to take it easy on the bottle has come from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who in a briefing in Saturday highlighted that the country often buckled when it came to “the bottle.”

“We know that we’re a nation of alcohol abusers. You don’t leave a place until the owner kicks you out.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the move to level 3 of the lockdown regulations on June 1 brings with it the opening of most economic sectors, one of them being the liquor industry.

In announcing the opening of a number of industries which may help stimulate the economy, Ramaphosa confirmed the sale of alcohol would be allowed come the first week of June, but only for consumption at home.

Domestic air travel, retail and wholesale sectors also received the nod to open, while restaurants would operate through deliveries, take-aways and drive-through’s only.

