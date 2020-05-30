Go easy on the bottle, warns Mbalula as June 1 nears

A stern warning to take it easy on the bottle has come from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who in a briefing in Saturday highlighted that the country often buckled when it came to “the bottle.”

“We know that we’re a nation of alcohol abusers. You don’t leave a place until the owner kicks you out.”

From the 1st of June, let’s go easy on the bottle bakithi. pic.twitter.com/rMzxbQfevQ — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 30, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the move to level 3 of the lockdown regulations on June 1 brings with it the opening of most economic sectors, one of them being the liquor industry.

In announcing the opening of a number of industries which may help stimulate the economy, Ramaphosa confirmed the sale of alcohol would be allowed come the first week of June, but only for consumption at home.

Domestic air travel, retail and wholesale sectors also received the nod to open, while restaurants would operate through deliveries, take-aways and drive-through’s only.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.