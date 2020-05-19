Eastern Cape health MEC slams fake video of her ‘farting’ on TV

The Eastern Cape health department has slammed “doctored” videos of MEC Sindiswa Gomba appearing to be “farting” and making “racist” comments about Cuban doctors.

The MEC made headlines on Monday after being accused of complaining about her province not getting white Cuban doctors.

“In actual fact, she apologised to the premier because the doctors were not dressed for the occasion and were then given white coats.

“Some bored and creative social media gurus manipulated the video to suit their misconstrued views,” spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo was quoted as saying by HeraldLive.

The MEC was a laughing stock again on Monday evening following an interview with the SABC.

In the video, she fumbles words and says: “I’m sorry about that.”

However, the edited video that has been circulating has been made to look like she had apologised for farting during the interview.

“The MEC had to apologise for making a verbal mistake in a fluffed word to which some bored people then edited a sound as if she was apologising for farting,” Kupelo said.

Watch the video below:

Wait, did the MEC for Health in Eastern Cape pass wind on national television? ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/x179f4LHdW — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) May 18, 2020

