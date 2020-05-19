Eish! 19.5.2020 11:31 am

Eastern Cape health MEC slams fake video of her ‘farting’ on TV

Citizen reporter
Eastern Cape health MEC slams fake video of her ‘farting’ on TV

17 May 2020 - Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba announcing deployment of Cuban doctors but that will depend to their areas of expertise | Image: Twitter / @healthmec

The department says her ‘white’ comments were also taken out of context.

The Eastern Cape health department has slammed “doctored” videos of MEC Sindiswa Gomba appearing to be “farting” and making “racist” comments about Cuban doctors.

The MEC made headlines on Monday after being accused of complaining about her province not getting white Cuban doctors.

“In actual fact, she apologised to the premier because the doctors were not dressed for the occasion and were then given white coats.

“Some bored and creative social media gurus manipulated the video to suit their misconstrued views,” spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo was quoted as saying by HeraldLive.

The MEC was a laughing stock again on Monday evening following an interview with the SABC.

In the video, she fumbles words and says: “I’m sorry about that.”

However, the edited video that has been circulating has been made to look like she had apologised for farting during the interview.

“The MEC had to apologise for making a verbal mistake in a fluffed word to which some bored people then edited a sound as if she was apologising for farting,” Kupelo said.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘I was also expecting them to be really white’ – Sindiswa Gomba has SA scratching its head 18.5.2020
57 more people who travelled from Western Cape to Eastern Cape test positive for Covid-19 10.5.2020
UDM deputy accuses health dept of discharging his aunt with Covid-19, only for her to die 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information


today in print

Read Today's edition