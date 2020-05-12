Eish! 12.5.2020 05:17 pm

Toilet duty for Jakarta’s social distancing violators

Police and officers of the transport ministry enforcing a lockdown in the Indonesian capital. AFP/ADEK BERRY

Indonesians who violate social distancing rules in the capital could soon find themselves forced to clean toilets to atone for their sins.

Latrine duty is among a range of punishments listed in new rules aimed at battling coronavirus infections in the Southeast Asian megacity of Jakarta.

Going outside without a mask can result in a 250,000 rupiah ($17) fine, while residents gathering in crowds could be forced to clean public facilities — including toilets — while wearing a vest that labels them as rule-breakers.

Firms that ignore shutdown orders or violate public-health rules can be hit with fines of up to 50 million rupiah under rules made public this week.

Jakarta — a sprawling city home to some 30 million — imposed a partial lockdown last month as virus infections surged and critics warned of a looming public health disaster.

Several other Indonesian cities have put similar restrictions in place, but violations are prevalent.

At the weekend, several hundred people gathered in downtown Jakarta to mark the closure of a fast-food restaurant, sparking widespread criticism.

On Tuesday, Indonesia’s COVID-19 death toll hit 1,007 with nearly 14,749 confirmed cases.

But the true toll is believed to be much higher in the country of more than 260 million.


