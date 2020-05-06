Eish! 6.5.2020 02:53 pm

WATCH: Gunmen rob hotel with alcohol as first demand

Citizen reporter
The masked gunmen raided hotel rooms for valuables, although their first priority is understood to have been the alcohol.

In a brazen attack, StayEasy hotel security guards in Rustenburg were left in a state of shock after robbers held them at gunpoint and demanded alcohol as their first request.

Security guards who have undergone counselling after the ordeal, according to eNCA, were held at gunpoint by robbers who fled with various office equipment including TVs.

The hotel’s management said the robbers’ priority was the alcohol before gaining access into the rooms to look for valuables.

A police investigation is under way, while management said they maintained contact with the security company as a measure to stay abreast of any future incidents.

The robbery happened a few minutes after the lockdown 8pm curfew.

As part of Covid-19 lockdown regulations, no alcohol will be sold as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the measure was to ensure the public made sober judgements during the nationwide lockdown.

Watch the footage from eNCA:

