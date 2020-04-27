WATCH: Jackson Mthembu says ‘vibrator’ when he meant ‘ventilator’

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu may have earned a new nickname after making a blunder that will surely be remembered for a while.

Currently called Mjekejeke by many on social media, Mthembu may be called vibrator for some time after mentioning the word during an interview on Sunday evening.

Mthembu had a few interviews on the arrival of the Cuban doctors in South Africa and measures to be taken as the country prepares to move to level 4 of the lockdown.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on the risk adjustment strategy of the reopening of the economy, Mthembu spoke of Personal Protective Equipment that will be supplied to all hospitals and the issue of “vibrators” for ICU patients.

He said: “There will be a time when we will peak, but so far we have managed to buy time to attend to all the needs of our hospitals – additional beds in our hospitals, additional hospitals that we are busy with right now, including issues of Personal Protective Equipment that we are rolling out to all our hospitals, including issues of vibrators that we will need for those that will need serious attention in ICUs in our hospitals.”

Despite knowing that the minister probably meant to say ventilators, social media doesn’t seem as though it will forget the blunder easily.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu commented: “Hawu Mjekejeke!! You are looking for what? Vibrators in ICU rooms? This thing of COVID-19 must come to an end really!” while Minnie Dlamini-Jones said: “Hayi no he meant Ventilators I’m sure!!!”

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Hawu Mjekejeke!! You are looking for what? Vibrators in ICU rooms? This thing of COVID-19 must come to an end really! @JacksonMthembu_? pic.twitter.com/9kLwG0GvMX — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 26, 2020

Ramaphosa after hearing Minister Jackson saying they need VIBRATORS in ICU. pic.twitter.com/khpSWssyqw — Siya (@sir_oz10) April 26, 2020

Did you mean ventilators or defibrillators or vibrators, Minister @JacksonMthembu_? ???? I think there are signs that you need a break. pic.twitter.com/KMTQLVCEV8 — Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) April 26, 2020

If the government give the other gender vibrators we also want sex dolls Mr Jackson Mthembu ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NRI3mTV7Xz — Dude-Master (@simon_pela) April 26, 2020

That video of Min Jackson talking about the need for vibrators… pic.twitter.com/hJaZCTxnwq — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) April 26, 2020

Vibrators in ICU ????????so they are suffering naphaya???? pic.twitter.com/YGOiJxx90w — #Lockdown By Myself???????????????? (@CvkChuma) April 26, 2020

Wait.. Is he talking about Vibrators Vibrators or Vibrators? pic.twitter.com/1I81F6PUrH — Boss Zonke (@BraTheo_7) April 26, 2020

Minister Mthembu on vibrators….

Our president right now…???????????? Shocked pic.twitter.com/QbAfULV9rM — Jenny / Ausi Mahlodi ???? (@MahlodiJR) April 26, 2020

#vibrators

Ramaphosa after hearing Minister Jackson saying they need VIBRATORS in ICU. pic.twitter.com/vO3Zop28C1 — Tshepomokoane (@Tshepomokoane10) April 26, 2020

Uncle Jackson really said “vibrators” instead of ventilators. Vuleka mhlaba ndingene! pic.twitter.com/3sHgwUz1a6 — MaDlamini (@SpokyJama) April 26, 2020

Minister Jackson Mthembu was so sure of himself when he said vibrators bantase andikho right ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/o67VjN4vlg — Pauline O'shabba ???????????????? (@Pauline_RSA) April 26, 2020

Did Comrade Jackson Mthembu say we will need vibrators ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/9WoFsN3Y9u — Phathie M (@SexxyP1981) April 26, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.