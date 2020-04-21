WATCH: Pastor arrested ‘in the name of the Holy Ghost’ to face judgment in court

A pastor who was arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act by holding a church service on Sunday will appear in the Germiston Magistrates Court on 3 July.

Footage of an officer praying for the pastor before arresting him surfaced, showing the officer going above and beyond the call of duty with a prayer before taking the pastor into custody.

The officer, stationed at the Alberton police station, together with a colleague, received information about a church service in progress in Phumulani, Alberton, on Sunday around 12pm.

Officers responded to the call only to find the church service still in progress. The pastor, who was busy preaching, was informed that he was contravening the Disaster Management Act, in front of his congregation.

Informed that he was under arrest, the pastor requested to pray for the officers. It is understood that the sergeant also requested to pray for the pastor before arresting him.

“He doesn’t respect the Disaster Management Act and the laws of South Africa. He continues to disobey and mislead your children. We’re forced to arrest the pastor in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost. Amen.”

Officer prays for pastor before arresting him An officer interrupted a church gathering to arrest a pastor who allegedly called congregants to church during the national lockdown period. Posted by The Citizen News on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

The pastor was charged and will appear in court again in July after being released on bail.

The officer has been lauded by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on social media.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.