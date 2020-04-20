Man arrested for smuggling girlfriend from Gauteng to Mpumalanga in boot of car

As South Africans are looking for ways to get rid of the alcohol thirst amid the extended nationwide lockdown that has banned its sale, it seems some couples are struggling to stay apart.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko left South Africans amused after sharing an arrest of a couple that failed miserably at trying to stay together.

A man was arrested on the N12 roadblock for trying to smuggle his girlfriend out of Gauteng to Mpumalanga without a permit on Friday.

“Law enforcement asked the man to open the boot to search, [and] they found a lady inside. She was also arrested, she consented to be smuggled,” said Mazibuko.

In a video that has been circulating, the clearly embarrassed woman gets out of the boot, while some cops can be heard laughing in the background.

“Do you think we’re stupid?” asks one cop as another explains she was not forced into the boot.

Responding to a social media user who accused her of having fun with such arrests, Mazibuko said: “How can I be having the time of my life when the coronavirus is threatening our lives? Siyasebenza, but the things we come across, they will either make you laugh or cry.”

