WATCH: Cop prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

A South African Police Service (SAPS) member has been commended for doing his job even in “tricky” situations after arresting a pastor for defying the disaster management act.

According to a video that has been circulating, the pastor seems to have held a church service, which ended after police intervened.

Before arresting the pastor, the SAPS member prays and tells God exactly what the man has done wrong.

“He doesn’t respect the Disaster Management Act, and the laws of South Africa. He continues to disobey and mislead your children. We’re forced to arrest the pastor in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost. Amen,” prays the SAPS member.

It was unclear when or when the incident took place.

Watch the video below:

????????????????I salute! him man in uniform #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/jQlgpXywNR — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 19, 2020

