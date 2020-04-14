South Africans reflect on the lessons lockdown has taught them

19 days into the lockdown and South Africans are feeling pensive. So much so that they took to social media to share what they have learned during this period using the hashtag #WhatILearntDuringLockDown.

Lessons range from what the believe they have learned about the capabilities of Eskom, the South Africa Police Service (Saps) and government, to people’s ability to live without alcohol and tobacco.

Check out some of the most hilarious contributions:

#WhatILearntDuringLockDown is that people can actually live without alcohol and smoking.There won't be any problems if they're banned indefinitely… pic.twitter.com/HaQmtbNqMO — Sundowns _Fanatic ???? ???? ???? (@Fantastic_SoLo) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockdown is that the government can stop poverty, crime, rape, domestic violence, abuse and Loadshedding if they wanted to !!!! pic.twitter.com/jGZKC36BUX — Devil's Advocate (@linc_smash) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockdown is that Eskom has been playing us all this time ???? pic.twitter.com/ktVogsFNt2 — Devil's Advocate (@linc_smash) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockDown

people can hustle to get Alcohol Than Hustling to get a Job pic.twitter.com/XpbPzzo08R — AVHA RAMUKOSI (@Avha_Ramukosi) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockdown is that we eat and sleep like creche babies. pic.twitter.com/nJ4CqMTNJC — Mogomotsi (@Mogomotsi27) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockDown is that i ONLY need data, good book, and good movies… pic.twitter.com/t2YCYP2oyW — @Mhayise Eric (@MhayiseEric) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockDown is that as great as I used to think I was in the kitchen, I really suck, I may die of food poisoning before #Covid19inSA gets me. pic.twitter.com/1N7xsoNn24 — Dixie Normous???????????????? (@shepstarr69) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockDown some people will put their lives on the line, and others will complain about not having alcohol pic.twitter.com/rS2raqT1RI — Joat September (@joat_september) April 14, 2020

#WhatILearntDuringLockDown is that maybe my children are trouble makers at school… pic.twitter.com/0lmzSY213d — Adelaide Mogale (@Ademog24) April 14, 2020

