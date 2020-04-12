Covid-19 12.4.2020 08:31 pm

WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor

Citizen reporter
Picture: Geoff Makhubo/Twitter

An excuse that might have worked wonders on any day was really not a great idea this Sunday.

In video footage shared on Sunday, a motorist can be heard in a roadblock offering as his reason for not observing the lockdown and staying indoors that he has an appointment with Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.

He clearly has no idea that the person behind the hat, glasses, mask and metro jacket actually is the mayor.

Makhubo had joined the metro police, SAPS and SANDF at roadblocks in the city on Sunday in operations that saw dozens of people arrested for breaching the lockdown rules.

Makhubo could barely believe this man’s excuse and had to walk around to fight his laughter, it seemed.

Take a look:

Makhubo has been concerned that so many motorists have insisted on hitting the road during the lockdown.

Lock Down

