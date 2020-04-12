WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor

In video footage shared on Sunday, a motorist can be heard in a roadblock offering as his reason for not observing the lockdown and staying indoors that he has an appointment with Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.

He clearly has no idea that the person behind the hat, glasses, mask and metro jacket actually is the mayor.

Makhubo had joined the metro police, SAPS and SANDF at roadblocks in the city on Sunday in operations that saw dozens of people arrested for breaching the lockdown rules.

Makhubo could barely believe this man’s excuse and had to walk around to fight his laughter, it seemed.

Take a look:

Makhubo has been concerned that so many motorists have insisted on hitting the road during the lockdown.

We need to intensify awareness on the lockdown and to enforce the laws as many people are currently not complying. #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/WMcdUVWnLw — Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 12, 2020

