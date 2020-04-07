Eish! 7.4.2020 01:42 pm

Report of foreign nationals being kicked out of SA for extended lockdown is fake 

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members before their deployment ahead of the national Covid-19 shutdown, Pretoria, 26 March 2020. Picture: GCIS

The fake report claimed there would be ‘great consequences’ for those who fail to leave the country.

The department of home affairs says reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on foreign nationals to leave the country are fake.

According to the fake report, Ramaphosa asked foreign nationals to leave the country so he could extend the lockdown for three more months.

Without the foreign nationals, government will then provide free electricity and food for its citizens, further claims the report.

This is due to the current lockdown “not working”, and the number of infections rising it claims.

It reads in part: “The President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked all foreign nations to depart South Africa before 21 June 2020 due to increasing cases of Covid-19. The president says since the lockdown started there is no change, the number of cases for Covid-19 is just growing.

“As a result, the government of South Africa is going to add three months of total lockdown which will start on 21 June and president is asking all foreigners to vacate so that the country can be left with only its citizens who will be given free food, water, electricity and rent.

“The president also add that if the foreigners fail to vacate the country they will face great consequences since they will face military soldiers who will be moving door to door to ensure that the country is left with its only citizens [sic].”

