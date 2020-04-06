In sermon livestream Bushiri says ‘don’t listen to your mind’, give your money

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri is trending again following a video in which he encourages his followers to offer money to the church.

Churches have turned to live-streaming their sermons amid the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the country go into lockdown for 21 days.

In the video, Bushiri urges his followers to deposit tithes and offerings in the church account.

He says in part: “There’s a church account I’m putting on the screen right now and I want you to put your offering in your church account. Put your offering, put your seed, put your tithe. Don’t hesitate, don’t listen to the devil, don’t listen to what people say, don’t listen to what your mind says.”

Among those who commented was one from India who asked Bushiri to open an account in India.

Watch the video below:

These were some of the other comments:

Imagine falling inlove with your soulmate only to find out she's a #Bushiri follower…. Yhoo — Funny Guy (@Sbuda_Love) April 6, 2020

#Bushiri people are saying they feel sorry for their followers mara nawe you once followed him… Not to mention your family members. — KG (@kgotso_mozi) April 6, 2020

#Bushiri

So much controversy around this man of GOD. Who am I to debate the realness of a Preacher. If they giving him money let them it's their money. Only GOD can judge him. HE knows better ????. #day8oflockdown pic.twitter.com/pVsHBpv6I4 — LANDSCAPER /EDUCATOR (@DbongzButhelezi) April 6, 2020

Feeling sorry for #Bushiri followers is a waste of emotions. pic.twitter.com/lRi8fOMqyx — Rebone (@Rebone51028607) April 6, 2020

