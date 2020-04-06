Eish! 6.4.2020 08:45 am

In sermon livestream Bushiri says ‘don’t listen to your mind’, give your money

Citizen reporter
In sermon livestream Bushiri says ‘don’t listen to your mind’, give your money

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri testifies at the CRL Rights Commission, which is mediating between the ECG and Sanco, Johannesburg, 28 January 2019. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency (ANA)

The self-proclaimed prophet has been trending since last night after telling his followers the voice in their head telling them not to donate to him was allegedly the devil.

Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Shepherd Bushiri is trending again following a video in which he encourages his followers to offer money to the church.

Churches have turned to live-streaming their sermons amid the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the country go into lockdown for 21 days.

In the video, Bushiri urges his followers to deposit tithes and offerings in the church account.

He says in part: “There’s a church account I’m putting on the screen right now and I want you to put your offering in your church account. Put your offering, put your seed, put your tithe. Don’t hesitate, don’t listen to the devil, don’t listen to what people say, don’t listen to what your mind says.”

Also read: Bushiri says ‘demonic’ Covid-19 is only targeting ‘certain people’

Among those who commented was one from India who asked Bushiri to open an account in India.

Watch the video below:

These were some of the other comments:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Solly Moholo releases Bushiri diss track 20.3.2020
Bushiri denies impregnating prominent Zimbabwean politician’s ‘wife’ 6.3.2020
‘We were held at gun point’, claims Bushiri on surviving attempted assassination 31.1.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’

Covid-19 Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion

Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued


today in print

Read Today's edition