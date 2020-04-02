Eish! 2.4.2020 11:19 am

WATCH: From the best to the worst April Fool’s Day pranks

Gopolang Moloko
WATCH: From the best to the worst April Fool’s Day pranks

NOTE: This headline was used as a prank.

From a husky not being very amused to a bad newspaper headline, we’ve put together some of this year’s pranks on April Fools Day.

April 1 has become known as a day of laughter, practical jokes and hoaxes. While the country paddles through the second week of a 21-day lockdown, some on social media shared creative pranks which left the victims a little red in the face.

Although the day is not an official public holiday, South Africa is currently under lockdown, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As many people around the world remain home during this period, we’ve compiled some of the most creative pranks and tasteless jokes shared on social media.

Another video was of a father who deceived his daughters by convincing them they were going to school.

This newspaper headline prank was just too soon.

Another video of parents pranking their son.

This husky was not impressed by this joke.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema tells ‘cowards’: Don’t relax the lockdown or ‘millions will die’ 2.4.2020
SAA to provide chartered flights for repatriation abroad 2.4.2020
New rules for Mangaung mortuaries as bodies of Covid-19 victims regarded as biohazard 2.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank

Personal Finance Lost your income? Your credit insurance could cover your payments for a year


today in print

Read Today's edition