WATCH: From the best to the worst April Fool’s Day pranks

April 1 has become known as a day of laughter, practical jokes and hoaxes. While the country paddles through the second week of a 21-day lockdown, some on social media shared creative pranks which left the victims a little red in the face.

Although the day is not an official public holiday, South Africa is currently under lockdown, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As many people around the world remain home during this period, we’ve compiled some of the most creative pranks and tasteless jokes shared on social media.

Another video was of a father who deceived his daughters by convincing them they were going to school.

This dad played a April fools day back to school prank on his daughters???? pic.twitter.com/QEKwDYuadW — ???????? (@rahm3sh) April 1, 2020

This newspaper headline prank was just too soon.

#auspol MURDOCH PRESS LIKE TO CONTROL THE NARRATIVE – THEY DON'T LIKE US USING IPHONES OR COMPUTERS… THEIR #AprilFool JOKE WAS COMPLETELY TASTELESS! pic.twitter.com/bRIwx8VQPm — Sir Thomas Wynn (@mister_wynn) April 1, 2020

The #COVIDー19 is currently ongoing biggest and the serious issue all over the world, it should not be presented as a fun or joke so from jammwalions it's an humble request to everyone that not to spread or participate in #AprilFool pranks related to #CoronaVirus.

Stay safe.???? pic.twitter.com/fFX5C6wZni — Vidyuts Maniac (@vidyuts_maniac) April 1, 2020

Another video of parents pranking their son.

Woke Euan up, told him isolation was over and he has to wake up and get ready for school……#AprilFool pic.twitter.com/akWFgZmKMc — Scott Brown (@TruBluTory) April 1, 2020

This husky was not impressed by this joke.

