Cops tell man they found his stolen bakkie, only for it to mysteriously stay missing

Dewald De Beer
The victim still doesn’t have his vehicle. 

It has been alleged that on Saturday a victim was robbed of his items in his Mpumalanga house and his NP200 white bakkie, reports the Witbank News.

It was further reported that the vehicle was found in Old Coronation.

The victim was told that he could collect his vehicle at the Witbank Police Station on the same day of the house robbery, but on arrival, the car was nowhere to be found and there was no record of the car.

Spokesperson from Witbank Police Station Capt Eddie Hall said: “We are aware of what happened and we are busy with a further internal investigation on what happened regarding the vehicle.”

