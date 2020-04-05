WATCH: Couple arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown regulations on their wedding day

Photos and videos that show a couple in KwaZulu-Natal being arrested on their wedding down for flouting lockdown restrictions started to trend on Sunday.

The pair may be the same Ematshenezimpisi couple who were arrested last Saturday during their wedding ceremony. These photos and videos had not appeared at the time or – even more astonishingly – this may be a different couple.

Empangeni police, together with traffic officials, moved in shortly after the couple had committed themselves to each other. Members of the SA National Defence Force even seemed to be present in the captured video.

Nkandla mayor Thami Ntuli spoke to the Zululand Observer after the fact and emphasised the importance of adhering to the national lockdown regulations meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Groom Jabulani Zulu, 48, and his 38-year-old bride Nomthandazo Mkhize were arrested last weekend for contravening the Disaster Management Act and restrictions on the gathering of people during the lockdown.

They were later released on R1,000 bail each.

Ntuli said that even though he was not aware of the arrests, his municipality had conducted awareness campaigns before the start of the national shutdown last Friday morning.

“We visited taxi and bus ranks where we distributed sanitisers and educated hundreds of people about what is expected from them in the 21 days.

“People should know that a national shutdown was not made for specific people, but for all of us.

“The aim behind it is to stop the spread of coronavirus,” said Ntuli.

“This is meant to save lives, and we need to stand behind our government irrespective of our political differences.

“This has nothing to do with politics, so I urge everyone to follow all instructions and stay at home during this national shutdown.”

