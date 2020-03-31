Nkandla couple arrested for flouting lockdown regulations on wedding day

Nkandla mayor Thami Ntuli has emphasised the importance of adhering to the national lockdown regulations meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Ntuli spoke to the Zululand Observer following the arrest of an Ematshenezimpisi couple who were arrested on Saturday during their wedding ceremony.

Groom Jabulani Zulu, 48, and his 38-year-old bride Nomthandazo Mkhize were arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act and restrictions on the gathering of people during the lockdown.

Police moved in shortly after the couple had committed themselves to each other.

They were released on R1,000 bail each.

Ntuli said even though he was not aware of the arrest, his municipality conducted awareness campaigns before the start of the national shutdown last Friday morning.

“We visited taxi and bus ranks where we distributed sanitisers and educated hundreds of people about what is expected from them in the 21 days.

“People should know that a national shutdown was not made for specific people, but for all of us.

“The aim behind it is to stop the spread of coronavirus,” said Ntuli.

“This is meant to save lives, and we need to stand behind our government irrespective of our political differences.

“This has nothing to do with politics, so I urge everyone to follow all instructions and stay at home during this national shutdown.”

