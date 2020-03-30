WATCH: Case of beer delivered by drone to ‘thirsty dudes’

As the country forges into the second week of national lockdown, some seem to have found innovative ways of delivering alcohol to their mates.

Footage of a drone delivering what appears to be a case of beer leaves many unanswered questions from social media users.

The video was shared by Yusuf Abramjee, who asked where and when the footage was taken.

Can anyone assist? When and where was this? @SAPoliceService video as received. pic.twitter.com/kwl2dKTYbE — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 30, 2020

While Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned against the sale of alcohol during the government-imposed 21-day lockdown, it seems these gentlemen may have found a way of bypassing the order.

Cele last week announced a number of regulations that would be imposed during the lockdown, among them being that citizens are not allowed to jog or walk their dogs.

The regulations, with specified exemptions, were released by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the nationwide lockdown last week.

Cele added during the briefing that the Disaster Management Act advised against the movement of alcohol in any way during the lockdown period.

